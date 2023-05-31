Choreo LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $444.48. The company had a trading volume of 178,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.86 and a 200-day moving average of $471.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

