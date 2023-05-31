Choreo LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Meta Platforms Price Performance
NASDAQ META traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,402,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.66 and a 200 day moving average of $174.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $268.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.