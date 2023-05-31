Choreo LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,402,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.66 and a 200 day moving average of $174.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $268.65.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,369 shares of company stock worth $8,682,268 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

