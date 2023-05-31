Choreo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8 %

IBM stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.44. The stock had a trading volume of 981,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,167. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.68. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

