Choreo LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. 785,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

