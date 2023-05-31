Choreo LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.84. 184,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.18. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

