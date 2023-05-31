Christopher L. Jensen Sells 9,696 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.10. 5,285,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $197.71. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 285,301 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,100,869 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $205,285,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,380 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $384,215,000 after buying an additional 196,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.