Christopher L. Jensen Sells 9,696 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.10. 5,285,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $197.71. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 285,301 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,100,869 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $205,285,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,380 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $384,215,000 after buying an additional 196,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

