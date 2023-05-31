CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 377,210 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 377,210 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $86,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,767,000 after purchasing an additional 315,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 147,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,860 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,426,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,253,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

AAXJ traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. 143,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.39 and a 52 week high of $73.09.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

