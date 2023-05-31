CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 617,129 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.49% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $91,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 106,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,767. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

