CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 664,589 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,589 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $122,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.30. 65,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

