CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,058 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $191,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,242,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,304,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

