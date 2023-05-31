CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AutoZone worth $65,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $86.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,367.66. 183,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,580.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,499.37. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,959.58 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,677.72.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

