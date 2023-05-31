CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $70,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.07. 304,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.48 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

