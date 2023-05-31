CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Amphenol worth $100,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,091,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $46,936,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.34. 421,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

