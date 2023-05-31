CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,776 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $137,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,899,000 after purchasing an additional 710,995 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.59. 494,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.