CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 42,575 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,575 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $58,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.90. The company had a trading volume of 82,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.30. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

