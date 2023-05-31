CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 891,762 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.38% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $153,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. 2,520,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,815,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

