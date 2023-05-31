Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 402,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,420. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average is $148.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

