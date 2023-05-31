Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

TRGP traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,710. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

