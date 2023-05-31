Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TDY traded down $5.90 on Wednesday, reaching $390.62. 94,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,701. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

