Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 747 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insulet Trading Up 0.5 %

PODD traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.98. 216,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $192.33 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock worth $8,703,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

