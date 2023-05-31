Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,760. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.52%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $819,576. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

