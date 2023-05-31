Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 45,569 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.50. 2,970,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,365,691. The firm has a market cap of $338.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

