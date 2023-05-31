Cipher Capital LP Buys 3,187 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after buying an additional 350,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after buying an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,777,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.36. 572,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average is $130.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

