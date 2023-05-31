Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. CMS Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. 1,130,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,870. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

