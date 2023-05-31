Cipher Capital LP Sells 19,018 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $46.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

