Cipher Capital LP Sells 4,165 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.42. 844,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

