Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000. Southern comprises about 0.7% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

SO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

