Cipher Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,691 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,765 shares of company stock worth $13,458,710. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

AMD traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.69. 53,702,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,179,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a PE ratio of 544.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $130.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

