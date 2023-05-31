CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 3.9%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.83. 186,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 75,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINT. Bank of America cut their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $116.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CI&T by 197.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CI&T by 58.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 139,691 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in CI&T by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CI&T by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

