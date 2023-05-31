Cleveland-Cliffs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 68,543 call options on the company. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical volume of 41,714 call options.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,429,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,261,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $24.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

