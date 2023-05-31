Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,550,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 39,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 3,986.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 9,351,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,698,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $416.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 96.52% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CLOV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

