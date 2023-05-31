CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,458. CME Group has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

