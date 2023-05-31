CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CMS Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,140. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.