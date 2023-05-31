CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 11,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. 7,410,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,656. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3861 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,377,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,814 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 25.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,745,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.