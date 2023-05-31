Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $71,340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 722,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $23,978,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $20,364,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,624. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $1.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

