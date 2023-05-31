Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Up 12.9% in May

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 10,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 345,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

