Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 338,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $234.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 5,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 633,990.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 69,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 711.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 174,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $89,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

