Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 47,737 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.06. 810,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,246. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

