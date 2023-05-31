Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,019. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

