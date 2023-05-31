Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.94. The stock had a trading volume of 418,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,397. The company has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.48 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

