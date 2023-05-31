Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $13.92 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

SYK stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 311,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,256. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.91. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.