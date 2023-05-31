Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.11. 2,235,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,108,672. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.