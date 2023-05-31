Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,059,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

