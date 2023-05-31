Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $20.71 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $443.66. 312,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $438.56 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

