Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 25,014 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,004,000 after purchasing an additional 160,340 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 74,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,699. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

