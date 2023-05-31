Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,896 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 3,965,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,010. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

