Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE CMTG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 44.98 and a quick ratio of 44.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $21.09.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMTG. BTIG Research began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

