Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 31,550 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,280,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,383,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,413,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

