Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $11.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,699. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.42 and its 200-day moving average is $413.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,621. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.