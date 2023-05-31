Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.38. 1,850,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,889. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.65. The company has a market cap of $340.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

